Springfield mayor selected for Government Excellence Award

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield Mayor Ken McClure has been selected for the Government Excellence Award by the Board of Governors Friday, Oct. 16.

Missouri State University (MSU) says McClure has shown to be a strong leader for the community and an advocate for the university.

“Mayor McClure has demonstrated extraordinary achievement through his career as a public servant,” said Clif Smart, president of MSU. “He has provided unwavering support for Missouri State University. Since March, he has provided an unprecedented level of leadership to protect our community and slow the spread of COVID-19.”

To win this award, Clif Smart and the administrative council recommend recipients. Those recipients are reviewed by executive committees of the Faculty Senate, Staff Senate and Student Government Association and support the nomination before going to the Board of Governors for approval.