Springfield mayor proclaims Feb. 23 “day to celebrate life of Dr. Robert Spence”

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Springfield Mayor Ken McClure announced in a news release Thursday that Feb. 23, 2020 is an official day of mourning in Springfield to memorialize the life and death of Dr. Robert Spence.

Spence died Wednesday, Feb. 19 after suffering from a stroke on Sunday. He was 84.

Spence was the former president emeritus of Evangel University. Last week he was honored by the mayor with keys to the city.

In the release, McClure asks that citizens memorialize, celebrate and remember the life of Spence.