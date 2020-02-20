Springfield mayor proclaims Feb. 23 “day to celebrate life of Dr. Robert Spence”

Local News

by: Connor Wilson

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of Evangel University

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Springfield Mayor Ken McClure announced in a news release Thursday that Feb. 23, 2020 is an official day of mourning in Springfield to memorialize the life and death of Dr. Robert Spence.

Spence died Wednesday, Feb. 19 after suffering from a stroke on Sunday. He was 84.

Spence was the former president emeritus of Evangel University. Last week he was honored by the mayor with keys to the city.

In the release, McClure asks that citizens memorialize, celebrate and remember the life of Spence.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Vietti Marketing Blk Logo

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now