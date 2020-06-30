Springfield mayor hosts video contest to teach why people should wear masks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The mayor of Springfield announced a contest inviting community members to submit videos on why it’s necessary to wear a mask.

Mayor Ken McClure says the winner of the contest will be used as a public service announcement.

“Every person has a responsibility here, social responsibility. And that’s what wearing a mask is all about,” said Mayor Ken McClure. “The right thing to do is to wear a mask because it’s not about you; it’s about my health and the health of our essential workers. You wear a mask to protect me, I wear a mask to protect you.”

The videos must be turned in by July 15 and follow these rules:

Last 30 seconds or less.
Someone is wearing a mask over their nose and mouth.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department will choose five finalists and place them online for people to vote on. The video with the most votes will be the winner.

To submit a video, post it on social media with the hashtag #MaskUp417 and the city’s social media @cityofsgf.

Participators can post the video on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

