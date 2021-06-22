Springfield mayor does not plan to re-implement masking mandate

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Despite the major rise in COVID-19 cases in Greene County Mayor Ken McClure does not plan to re-implement the masking mandate.

According to the Springfield News-Leader, McClure is not bringing back masking because the vaccines have proven to be effective.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department held a briefing on Tuesday, June 22, to discuss the recent rise in COVID-19 cases.

During the briefing, Health Department Director Katie Towns says Greene County is seeing an average of 94 new COVID-19 cases per day. Along with the rise, the state is seeing more severe symptoms. There are currently, 153 people hospitalized, and many younger people who are hospitalized are on a vent.

The Health Department says there are only two ways to fight COVID-19: