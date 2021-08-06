Springfield mayor declares August 7th 2021 “Paul Mueller Day”

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield city and business leaders are celebrating eight decades of community involvement by honoring the Paul Mueller Company.

Springfield Mayor Ken McClure declared August 7th, 2021, “Paul Mueller Day.”

Paul Mueller began his heating and sheet metal company in 1940, and it has grown to serve industries around the globe.

McClure praised the company for shifting priorities during the pandemic.

“Paul Mueller Company took the initiative and was able to shift resources to fill the capacity needs that pharmaceutical companies required to make covid19 vaccine, Paul Mueller took the extraordinary length to maintain the health and safety standards of employees while manufacturing critical equipment for global pandemic recovery efforts,” says McClure.

Mayor McClure presented the proclamation to the company’s president and CEO Friday morning.