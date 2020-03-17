Springfield mayor changes public gathering limit from 50 to 10

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield Mayor Ken McClure issued an order that prohibits public gatherings of 10 or more people.

This doesn’t include educational institutions, daycare facilities, and daily business operations in the corporate limits of the City of Springfield.

“We understand that this may cause us to suspend the beloved traditions we have come to know and treasure,” said McClure. “The celebrations. The long-awaited family gatherings. The big playoff games. Because those things that define us as a community are also, unfortunately, a means to make us sick,”

Daily business operations shall not include the following, which shall be closed to the public during the time this order is effective:

Businesses offering entertainment, amusement, and recreation

Bars, taverns, or food establishments offering drinking or dining-in, except for lawful delivery, pickup, and drive-thru services that may be offered by said businesses, bars, taverns, or food establishments.

Unless the order is extended, the limit for group gatherings will go back to 49 through April 15.

The mayor’s order is meant to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“I know that this will be painful for the community for a while,” said Clay Goddard, Springfield-Greene County Health Department. “But we hope that this will have a significant impact on stopping these chains of infection, bending that curve down that we’ve talked about.”

Any person who shall violate this provision shall, upon conviction, be punished as provided by Springfield City Code Section 1-7. Penalties range from 0 – $1,000 and/or 0-180 days in jail.