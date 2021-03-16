Springfield massage therapist charged with sex crime

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Springfield massage therapist has been charged with second-degree sodomy.

Seth Galyon, 33, was charged after an incident that occurred in June.

According to a probable cause statement, a man reported to police that the incident occurred at the Grove Spa on Sunshine. Galyon reportedly touched the man’s genitals during a massage.

Galyon was questioned by the spa and later fired.

The Greene County prosecutors filed charges on Monday.

Galyon is currently in the Greene County Jail and bond is set at $25,000.

