Springfield Mask Mandate comes to an end

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– As of midnight, Springfield no longer has a mask mandate.

The mask mandate was originally enforced almost a year ago. During this time, Springfield residents were required to wear masks inside every business and businesses had capacity restrictions.

Now, the Health Department has allowed restaurants to return to 100% capacity with some guidelines for people who are not vaccinated yet.

Employers are recommended to check their employees for symptoms when they arrive for work.

City Council members voted earlier this month to repeal the ordinance. Health officials still recommend unvaccinated people to wear a mask and socially distance in public.

There have been 29,500 cases of COVID-19 in Greene County since the pandemic began, and 432 deaths. 43 people are currently hospitalized in Springfield with COVID-19.