Springfield manufacturers in need of skilled laborers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – One of Springfield’s biggest industries is struggling to fulfill orders during the prolonged labor shortage.

About 20 percent of all manufacturing in the Springfield area involves stainless steel, and the lack of skilled tradesmen is having a big effect on economic recovery.

The owners of a Springfield steel company say a shortage of welders, grinders, and fabricators started well before the pandemic, but COVID-19 has worsened the situation.

Watson Metal Masters and Custom Metalcraft say they are both hiring for a range of positions. You can apply online or in-person. After submitting an application, you will be asked to complete a welding or grinding test.