Springfield man, woman charged with child sex trafficking

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (New-Leader) — A Springfield man and woman are facing federal charges for allegedly coercing a 15-year-old girl into performing sex acts for money.

Joseph Gibson, 41, and Danna Rodriguez, 35, were arrested last week on child sex trafficking charges.

According to a criminal complaint in the case, the 15-year-old girl recently came forward to report that she had been sexually abused in late July.

The girl allegedly told authorities Gibson and Rodriguez were having money trouble and they pressured her into performing sex acts with a man for money at a motel in north Springfield.

The girl allegedly said that prior to taking her to the motel, Gibson gave her three pills of ecstasy and told her to take them.

