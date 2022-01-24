Springfield man who pleaded guilty in infant’s death sentenced to life in prison

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- A Springfield man accused in the death of an infant in 2019 has been sentenced to life in prison.

Marc Edward Carrier, 31, pleaded guilty last year to a charge of abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death. Under a plea agreement with prosecutors, a second-degree murder charge was dismissed.

According to a probable cause statement, Carrier was caring for the seven-month-old at home where he lived with the child’s mother and four other children. Court documents state that an autopsy shows the child had suffered subdural hematomas and other injuries consistent with being shaken.

Circuit Judge Thomas Mountjoy sentenced Carrier to life in prison on Jan. 18, 2022. Carrier was transferred to the custody of the Missouri Department of Corrections.