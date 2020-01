SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield man says he was wrongly called out for having HIV.

According to the News-Leader, the man identified as J.H. in court papers used to donate plasma at CSL Plasma

That company sent him a letter saying it tested his blood and he had HIV.

But the man went to a doctor who tested him and found he didn’t have HIV.

The man is suing CSL Plasma for defamation and a HIPPA violation for releasing his medical information to another plasma donation company.