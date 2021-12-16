Springfield man stabbed Wednesday night: suspect in custody

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A man is listed in stable condition at a Springfield hospital today after an overnight stabbing in the 1600 block of East Nora Street.

Springfield police say the man was stabbed in the upper body late Wednesday (12/15/21) at a home in that neighborhood.

Randall Smith, 44-years-old, was arrested in connection to the stabbing and charged with 1st-degree assault, 3 counts of armed criminal action, and 2 counts of 1st-degree kidnapping.

Smith is being held in the Greene County Jail without bond.

