Springfield man sentenced to life in prison for rape of woman in tunnel

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Springfield man, who was accused in the attack that happened in the tunnel that runs under train tracks on Washington Avenue, was sentenced to life in prison.

Joshua Graham, of Springfield, was sentenced to life in prison on all three counts of rape, sodomy, and sexual abuse.

He was charged with three felony charges of rape, sodomy, and sexual abuse.

Graham was arrested and charged on July 11, 2018, after a victim reported rape in March.

According to the victim, she was raped in the pedestrian tunnel near Commercial and Washington.

Police say the attack happened in March 2018.