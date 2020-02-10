Springfield man sentenced to life in prison for murder

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — On Friday, Feb. 10, 2020, Connor Cox, 23, was sentenced to life in prison. Just three days before the sentencing, Connor pleaded guilty to shooting and killing his adopted mother, Angela Cox.

According to prosecuting attorney Dan Patterson, Cox committed the murder on Feb 27, 2018, and was originally charged with murder in the first degree. Almost two years later, on Feb. 7, 2020, he convicted of murder in the second degree.

Cox will not be eligible for parole until he has served at least 25 and one-half years of his life sentence. The defendant also received a 5-year concurrent sentence for armed criminal action.

Murder in the second degree is considered a “dangerous felony” and requires a defendant to serve 85% of a sentence before becoming eligible for parole.

