Springfield man sentenced to life in prison for 2019 fatal shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Greene County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Patterson announced Wednesday, October 27, a man was sentenced to life in prison for a 2019 murder.

Keeton Hill Waring, 33, was accused of killing Jamie Carroll, 45, back in 2019. On August 4, 2021, Waring was found guilty by a Greene County jury of murder in the second degree. He was also found guilty of unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon.

At the trial, Waring was accused of shooting Caroll with a shotgun on February 21, 2019, after Waring became upset about a missing cell phone.

At the hearing, evidence indicated Waring was a member of the Southwest Honkies prison gang around the time of the

murder and had multiple prior criminal convictions.

In addition to the life imprisonment sentence, Waring was also sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for unlawful possession of a firearm, and seven years imprisonment for unlawful use of a weapon.