Springfield man sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for producing child pornography

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Springfield man was sentenced Friday, July 2nd, to 30 years in prison without parole in federal court for producing child pornography.

According to the press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Anthony Thompson, 40 years old, pleaded guilty to one count of the sexual exploitation of a minor in October of 2020.

Thompson admitted to producing child pornography in July of 2018.

In addition to his sentence, the court ordered Thompson to spend ten years on supervised release following the completion of his sentence.