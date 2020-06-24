Springfield man sentenced to 25 years for second-degree murder

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
LUCKY DAVIS_1536884028570.jfif.jpg

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Springfield man charged in the death of 27-year-old Anthony Correa in 2018 has pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree murder and was sentenced Wednesday (6-24-20) to 25 years in prison.

Lucky Davis, 35, entered an Alford plea in connection with the death of Correa at a residence on West Mill Street on Sept. 10, 2018. A probable cause statement indicated Correa was found outside a residence with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a Springfield hospital and later died of his injuries.

An Alford plea is entered when a defendant does not admit guilt but agrees there is sufficient evidence to convict.

Court records show that Correa was charged with murder, armed criminal action and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon. The ACA and weapons charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Davis was returned to the Greene County Jail for transport to the Missouri Department of Corrections.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now