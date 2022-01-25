Springfield man sentenced to 23 years in prison for meth trafficking, illegal firearms

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A German national from Springfield, Missouri, was sentenced to 23 years in prison without parole on Tuesday (1-25-22). Manuel Poludenyj, 36, was charged with methamphetamine trafficking and illegally possessing firearms.

Springfield police officers executed a search warrant at Poludenyj’s home back on January 3rd, 2019. Officers found a bag filled with 47.7 grams of pure meth, a stolen Ruger .45-caliber pistol, and a 12-gauge short-barrel shotgun.

As officers continued to search, they discovered a paint can with a false bottom. The false bottom was hiding over 90 grams of meth, 24 grams of cocaine, and less than 2 grams of fentanyl.

Poludenyj has a criminal history that includes five felony convictions and 32 misdemeanor convictions. He pleaded guilty to his two charges relating to this case.

