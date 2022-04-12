SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Springfield man has been sentenced for producing and distributing child pornography.

Dennis T. Murray, 32-years-old, is sentenced to 20 years in federal prison without parole.

Murray pleaded guilty to one count of producing child pornography and one count of receiving and distributing child pornography in October of 2021.

In September of 2020, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received three tips after Google discovered multiple images of child pornography in Murray’s account.

On October 1st, 2020, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Murray’s house. Murray admitted to using his cell phone to take sexually explicit photos of the 6-year-old victim.

He also admitted to sending some of the photos through Google Hangouts. Officers seized Murray’s cell phone and found images of child pornography.