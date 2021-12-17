Springfield man sentenced to 18 years in prison for habitually driving while intoxicated

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A 59-year-old Springfield man will spend 18 years in prison for driving while intoxicated as a habitual offender after sentencing in Greene County Circuit Court on Friday (12/17/21).

Steven Marrs was found guilty in an October jury trial for felony driving while intoxicated on Aug. 1, 2018, in Springfield.

As a habitual DWI offender and a prior and persistent felony offender, he was subject to a sentence of either 10 to 30 years or a life sentence.

Online court documents show that Judge Jason Brown sentenced Marrs to 18 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections, with credit for 72 days spent in custody at the Greene County Jail.

Probation was denied.