SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– A Springfield man who pleaded guilty to a 2020 shooting has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Erick Garcia was arrested following a police investigation into what authorities said was a marijuana sale that turned violent.

In a probable cause statement, officers found a victim with a gun wound in the upper back. A witness told police they and the victim had been communicating with Garcia to sell him two ounces of marijuana. When Garcia met them, he approached the victim’s car with a gun and told them to hand him everything they had.

When the victim attempted to drive away, Garcia fired one shot, striking the victim.

Garcia was also a suspect in another robbery from March 2020, in which a witness described Garcia and several others surrounding the witness’s car, opening all the doors and demanding all of their belongings.

Garcia was charged with first-degree assault, three counts of first-degree robbery, armed criminal action and first-degree attempted robbery. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison on each of the counts, but they are to run concurrently.

He entered an Alford plea to the charges in January 2022. Under an Alford plea, the defendant does not admit to the criminal act but admits the evidence would likely persuade a judge or jury to find the defendant guilty.