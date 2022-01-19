Springfield man sentenced in meth trafficking conspiracy

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Springfield man is sentenced to 13 years and 5 months in federal prison without parole for drug trafficking and illegally possessing a firearm.

Jason Hamann, 48-years-old, was sentenced on January 19 after pleading guilty to participating in a conspiracy to distribute meth between December 8, 2018, to April 18, 2019.

Hamann was detained by State Troopers who conducted a search at a salvage yard in Lebanon in December of 2018.

Troopers found a backpack containing 11 bags of methamphetamine and a firearm in Hamann’s truck. Later, troopers found a tool bag that contained 5 additional firearms and a bag containing $11,280.

The bed of the truck contained a plastic tote with approximately 5 pounds of meth inside.

Hamann was arrested on April 18, 2019, with 37 grams of meth in his front left jacket pocket.