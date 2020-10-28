Springfield man sentenced in federal court for sexual exploitation of a minor

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- A man from Springfield was sentenced in federal court Wednesday for recording his sexual abuse of a 15-year-old victim.

28-year-old Daren Watts was sentenced to 20 years in prison without parole. Watts will also have to register as a sex offender upon his release from prison and will be subject to federal and state sex offender registration requirements, which may apply throughout his life, a press release states.

Court records say the investigation started in 2018 when Springfield Police responded to a sexual assault call of a 15-year-old. The mother of the minor had identified Watts to a Children’s Division caseworker. A press release states both Watts and the minor told authorities they had engaged in sexual intercourse.

Investigators searched Watts’ Facebook and found sexually explicit videos and photographs of him and the victim.