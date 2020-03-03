Springfield man sentenced for possession of heroin and multiple firearms

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The United States Department of Justice says a Springfield man was sentenced for illegally possessing 10 firearms and distributing heroin.

According to a statement released by the office of U.S. Attorney Timothy Garrison, Springfield Police searched the home of William C. Merriweather, 37, where they found 7.39 grams of heroin and a loaded semi-automatic pistol.

Merriweather also admitted to flushing several grams of heroin down the toilet while officers attempted to enter and later admitted that he made one or two trips a week to buy 20-24 grams of heroin on each trip for the last four to five months.

Other firearms that were found by the Springfield Police in the man’s home include:

Mossberg 12-gauge shotgun

Walther .22-caliber semi-automatic rifle

Mossberg .22-caliber semi-automatic rifle

A loaded Taurus .45-caliber semi-automatic pistol

A loaded Hi-Point .40-caliber semi-automatic pistol

A loaded (and stolen) Glock 9mm semi-automatic pistol

A loaded Kel-Tec 9mm semi-automatic pistol

Two loaded Taurus .25-caliber semi-automatic pistols with defaced serial numbers

Merriweather pleaded guilty and will spend 12 years in prison without parole. He had five felony convictions prior to this one for cocaine, heroin, and burglary.