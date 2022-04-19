SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield man is sentenced to seven years in federal prison without parole for illegally possessing a firearm.

On Oct. 5th, 2021, twenty-six-year-old Kyle Vaughn pleaded guilty to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. On Sept. 26th, 2019, Greene County deputies surveilling Vaughn’s apartment saw the suspect with his girlfriend with an AR-15-type rifle, two backpacks and camouflage body armor.

Deputies searched the apartment and found a loaded Walther semi-automatic firearm in a holster on the kitchen table. When they searched through Vaughn’s two backpacks, deputies found a disassembled American Arms .22-caliber handgun, a rifle scope, a full box of .223-caliber ammunition and drug paraphernalia.

Vaughn admitted he used meth earlier that day and recently sold six to nine ounces of meth. He also admitted he frequently traded guns with other felons for drugs and said he had been in possession of around 150 firearms during his drug dealings.

At the time of this offense, Vaughn was under a criminal sentence and under court supervision for three different criminal cases in Greene County.