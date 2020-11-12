Springfield man sentenced for distributing meth across Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- A man has been sentenced to 17 years in federal prison Monday for distributing at least 15 kilograms of meth across Missouri.

32-year-old Jordan Williamson was sentenced Monday for distributing meth in Greene, Cass, and Miller counties. A press release from Timothy Garrison, Williamson distributed meth in those counties from May 14, 2017, to June 20, 2018.

Williamson said he got the meth form a co-conspirator, 39-year-old Christina Gauger of Springfield. The release states there are three other people involved in the case who have pleaded guilty and are awaiting a sentence:

33-year-old Patrick Waters

37-year-old Robin Self

42-year-old Jason Thomas

Another man, 26-year-old Jacob Piatchek, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to four years in federal prison without parole.