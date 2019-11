SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for receiving and distributing child pornography.

27-year-old Calvin Harris posted images on his Tumblr account, which notified the national center for missing and exploited children.

Police searched his home and found more images.

He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 10 years without parole.

Harris also has to pay $5,000 in restitution to two child victims.