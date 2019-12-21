Springfield man pleads guilty in drive-by shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A 28-year-old man from Springfield admits his guilt in a drive-by shooting that killed a man.

Greene County prosecutors say Richard Gaines entered a guilty plea to “unlawful use of a weapon used in a drive-by that caused a death.”

Two years ago at the McDonald’s on West Kearney, Gaines was with a woman when they were denied service for being intoxicated.

Prosecutors say as they drove away, Gaines fired several shots at the restaurant.

Zachary Zumwalt was sitting with his girlfriend in a car parked next to McDonald’s and was fatally struck by the bullet. His girlfriend was grazed.

Gaines was sentenced to 30 years for the death plus another 15 years for armed criminal action.