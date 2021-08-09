Springfield man pleads guilty after an infant died in his care

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- A Springfield man pleaded guilty in court Monday in the death of an infant in 2019.

Court documents say 31-year-old Marc Carrier pleaded guilty to charges of child abuse or neglect and second-degree murder. Carrier is scheduled to be sentenced on October 8.

According to a probable cause statement, Carrier was caring for the seven-month-old at home where he lived with the child’s mother and four other children.

Law enforcement officers investigating the death said the child was found not breathing by emergency crews. The baby was also cold to the touch and had turned blue. The body was rigid. The baby was pronounced dead shortly before 2 a.m. on August 23, 2019.

Court documents state that an autopsy shows the child had suffered subdural hematomas and other injuries consistent with being shaken.

At the time of death, Carrier was caring for the baby while the child’s mother was at work. He told investigators he had dropped the baby while removing the child from a baby swing and that earlier, the baby had “slammed to the ground” in another incident.

He told investigators the incidents were accidents, and he had not meant to hurt the baby.