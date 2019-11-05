Springfield man pleaded guilty to second-degree murder

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A 31-year-old Springfield man accused in the 2017 death of Adam Hilburn has pleaded guilty on Friday, November 1 and been sentenced to 15 years for second-degree murder and three years for armed criminal action.

Brandon McGary was one of two men charged in the shooting on North Kansas Expressway on June 7, 2017. Quincy D. Owens was sentenced to the same terms after he entered a guilty plea in December of 2018.





Both men agreed to plea agreements and their sentences are being served concurrently. Robbery charges against each were dismissed.

McGary and Owen were charged after police responded to 2536 N. Kansas location for a man shot with a shotgun, police said.

A probable cause statement in the case indicated the shooting occurred during a botched robbery related to a drug transaction.

The injured man arrived at a Springfield hospital and died soon after from his injuries. Authorities were able to track down the car that transported him to the hospital and processed that vehicle for evidence.

Investigators also were able to identify suspects by matching a car seen in video surveillance at the scene of the shooting with a car stopped later that day that was occupied by McGary and Owens.