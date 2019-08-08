Springfield man pleaded guilty for bank fraud scheme

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– A Springfield man is ordered to pay back more than $1,600 for his involvement in a bank fraud scheme.

Robert Simon-Rees pleaded guilty to one count of bank fraud and one count of possessing stolen mail for cashing stolen and counterfeit checks to purchase merchandise.

The scheme involved at least 10 or more victims and totaled more than $19,000 in financial harm.

A sentencing hearing for Rees has not been scheduled yet.

Under federal statutes, he could spend up to 35 years in federal prison without parole.