CHADWICK, Mo. — A Springfield man is dead after a single-vehicle accident on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at 1:30 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Keith Czarniak, 66. was heading southbound on Highway H. six miles south of Chadwick, when his vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and ejected him.

MSHP reports he was not wearing his safety device at the time of the accident and his car was totaled.

Next of kin have been notified.