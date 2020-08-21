Springfield man involved in nightclub shooting sentenced

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Springfield man has been sentenced in federal court for illegally possessing a firearm.
Keyshaun Isaiah Jackson, 23, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison without parole.
Jackson was sentenced as an armed career criminal due to his prior felony convictions.
According to court documents, Jackson was involved in a shooting at Martha’s Vineyard night club on April 11, 2018. Jackson and another individual exchanged gunfire in the parking lot as pedestrians in the parking lot began running away or taking cover. Both men ran from the scene when police officers arrived.