Springfield man in jail after being caught through a home surveillance camera

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield man has been convicted for stalking and peeping in houses multiple times but has only received misdemeanors.

Jamar Dye is now in jail and new charges could keep him off the streets for years.

“I don’t know if its unusual among sexual offenders especially if not treated to continue in similar patterns of behavior,” said Dan Patterson, Greene County prosecutor. “In this case, the number of times he’s been caught and charged is unusual.”

According to court records in late December, Dye targeted a woman’s house with two teenage girls and a foreign exchange student inside.

The woman saw the suspect outside the window and called the police but the suspect got away.

Earlier this year, police say he returned and this time he was caught on surveillance video.

According to the probable cause statement, because of previous peeping tom cases in this area, police believed the suspect to be Jamar Dye.

Dye was spotted wearing the same jacket that is seen in the recent victim’s surveillance video.

“So because this involves someone approaching someone’s house,” Patterson said. “In the past, this would have been much more difficult to prove if the person runs away or something like that. But, these days surveillance equipment on their own home, those ring doorbells, those kind of things, it’s becoming a lot easier to catch individuals like this.”

In Dye’s Christian County case, Ozark Police took at least three calls last year about a suspicious suspect lurking around during the night.

They saturated the area and identified Dye as a suspect through security video.

Victims in these cases say they feel violated and are frightened.

“Its very common for victims to have high anxiety, to lose appetite or to have difficulty sleeping or eating and maybe even just functioning, getting into the car and getting to public setting so it really is something significant to the victim and the impact of their overall well being,” said Brandi Bartel, with the Victim Center.

Dye remains behind Greene County bars while his case moves throughout the courts. He was back in court today, and his bond is set at $10,000.

Dye’s next court date is set for Feb. 13.