Springfield man in custody for the alleged murder of Marionville woman

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield man is behind bars for allegedly killing a Marionville woman.

Lawrence County sheriff, Brad Delay, says deputies were called to a home north of Marionville off of Highway 14 around 1:30 this afternoon.

In the home, a 53-year-old woman was found deceased.

The 40-year-old man was taken into custody without incident and is booked in the Lawrence County jail on suspicion of first-degree murder.

Sheriff Delay says it seems the two knew each other and this was not a random crime.

No names are released at this time.

