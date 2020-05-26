Springfield man in custody for the alleged murder of Marionville woman

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield man is behind bars for allegedly killing a Marionville woman.
Lawrence County sheriff, Brad Delay, says deputies were called to a home north of Marionville off of Highway 14 around 1:30 this afternoon.
In the home, a 53-year-old woman was found deceased.
The 40-year-old man was taken into custody without incident and is booked in the Lawrence County jail on suspicion of first-degree murder.
Sheriff Delay says it seems the two knew each other and this was not a random crime.
No names are released at this time.