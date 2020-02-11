Springfield man honored with the keys to the city

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A long time public servant for the city of Springfield was honored this evening.

Springfield mayor, Ken Mcclure, handed Doctor Robert Spence the keys to the city in a ceremony earlier tonight.

Spence formerly served as the chancellor at Evangel University and on a number of boards during his time with the city.

Spence says what he will remember the community that Springfield brings from his years of service.

Adding that he is grateful for all of the opportunities the city gave him throughout his career.

“To have this opportunity to express my appreciation to them for what opportunities they gave me, it has indeed been a very humbling experience,” Dr. Spence said.

Mayor McClure says Spence’s impact can be seen in a variety of places like the transformation of the Evangel campus and even the pipeline to Stockton Lake which provides water to Springfield.