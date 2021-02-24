Springfield man guilty of sexually abusing three children

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- A Springfield man was found guilty by a jury of sexually abusing three children.

According to a press release from Greene County Prosecutor Dan Patterson, a jury on Tuesday found 46-year-old Clinton Boyd guilty of:

Two counts of the felony statutory sodomy

Three counts of felony child molestation

One count of the enticement of a child under 15 years old.

The release states Boyd was found guilty for abusing a five-year-old relative in 2011 and abusing his friends’ two teenage daughters in 2019.

According to Patterson, the abuse lasted from 2008 to 2019 and Boyd has two 2004 convictions for the class C felony of statutory rape in the second degree involving two victims.

“While Boyd was initially given probation on the prior offenses, that probation was revoked in 2005 and he was sent to the Department of Corrections to serve his five year sentence,” Patterson says.

A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for May 7.