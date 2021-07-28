Springfield man gets probation after leading police on a chase then driving on golf course

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- A Springfield man has been given five years probation after leading police on a chase then driving through Horton Smith Golf Course in 2020.

Court documents say 19-year-old Devin Sallee was given a suspended execution of sentence and will serve a total of five years probation.

Salle was charged with:

First-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, five years probation

Resisting arrest, five years probation

Second-degree property damage, two years probation

Operating a vehicle on a highway without a valid license, two years probation

These charges will run concurrent, meaning Sallee will only have to serve five years of probation total. Greene County Judge David Jones also ordered Sallee to pay restitution in the amount of $2007.04 and a $46 crime victims fee.

According to a probable cause statement, deputies attempted to stop a purple Jeep Wrangler with no license plates near Kearney Street and Cresthaven Avenue.

Then the Sallee sped off.

Deputies stopped pursuing after successfully activating a StarChase tracking device. With the device in place, deputies say they were able to keep eyes on the vehicle without giving into a chase.

That’s when investigators say the vehicle went off-road, driving onto the Horton Smith Golf Course to avoid deputies. The probable cause statement says Sallee caused $500 worth of property damage to the course’s green as well as other course property. Investigators say Sallee also drove near several people playing golf.

He was eventually stopped by authorities near Scenic and Battlefield and was then taken into custody.