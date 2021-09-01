Springfield man gets 15-year prison sentence for role in drug trafficking conspiracy

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A U.S. District Judge sentenced 25-year-old Maxwell Fleming to 15 years in federal prison without parole. In April of 2021, Fleming pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and one count of possessing a gun while committing a drug-trafficking crime.

According to a news release from the United States Department of Justice, Fleming admitted that he participated in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in Greene County, Missouri from April 7, 2019, to July 25, 2019. Fleming admitted that he possessed a firearm on July 24, 2019.

Springfield Police executed a search warrant at a Springfield home in July of 2019. Officers found more than 400 grams of methamphetamine in the home, and a backpack that belonged to Fleming with a handgun inside. They also found cash and drug paraphernalia, according to court documents.

Less than two weeks later, an informant told police Fleming was going to resupply. Detectives met Fleming and found a gun and meth on him. Officers arrested Fleming, and he admitted he had bought methamphetamine about a dozen times.

Detectives also searched Fleming’s house and found another firearm and some marijuana. According to court documents, Fleming was initially released on bond. However, his bond was later revoked because he used drugs. Detectives say Fleming obtained meth from his co-defendant, Donna Bell. Deputies found more than 400 grams of meth in Bell’s hotel room the day after they arrested Fleming. She is serving a 10-year sentence in federal prison after pleading guilty to her role in the drug trafficking conspiracy.

Another man is charged in this case. Brian Letterman pleaded guilty in August 2021. He has not been sentenced.