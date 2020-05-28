Springfield man found guilty of nine felonies, first-degree murder to be in court today

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– A Springfield man who was found guilty last year of committing nine felonies, including first-degree murder, is set to appear in court today.

Willie Haughton, 27, has filed a motion for a new trial. If this is denied, his sentencing will be announced.

Prosecutors say in 2018 Haughton shot and killed Lance Loveless to steal his gun, and then killed Robert Hewitt five days later.

For our original coverage of Haughton’s arrest: