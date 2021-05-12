Springfield man guilty of 2019 shooting and stabbing death

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield man was found guilty on Monday, May 10, of first-degree murder and armed criminal action for the death of Calvin Allen Jr. in 2019, according to Greene County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Patterson.

Patterson said evidence at the trial showed 21-year-old Seth Gomez stabbed Allen in the head and neck while the victim was laying on a bed.

Gomez then shot the victim in the back when Allen tried to flee the room. The gunshot wound was determined to be the cause of death.

First-degree murder is punishable by life in prison without the possibility of parole. While armed criminal action carries a minimum sentence of three years with no maximum term of years, according to Patterson.