Springfield man found guilty for 2019 fatal shooting

Keeton H. Waring

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Court records say 33-year-old Keeton Waring was found guilty in a jury trial Wednesday for shooting and killing a man in 2019.

Court documents say Waring was found guilty of second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and unlawful use of a firearm. Greene County Judge Becky Borthwick set Waring’s sentencing date to be October 27 at 2 p.m.

In February 2019, Waring shot a 45-year-old James Carroll at a home on North Johnson Ave.

Carroll required immediate surgery upon arrival at the hospital. Carroll had been in critical condition since that time, and on March 6, 2019, Carrol died from his injuries at a local hospital.

