Springfield man federally sentenced for using Snapchat to contact teenage girls

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- A 40-year-old man was sentenced in federal court Tuesday for using Snapchat to contact young girls.

According to a press release from the office of Teresa Moore, Michael David Miller, was sentenced to 20 years without parole.

Miller pleaded guilty to coercion and enticement of a minor in June 2020.

According to the release, in 2019, authorities in Ottawa, Canada, received multiple reports from young girls that Miller was chatting with them on Snapchat. Miller would ask the girls to engage in sexually explicit activity, sent videos and images of child pornography, and masturbated while on video chat with some of the minors.

The release states Snapchat submitted 25 files of suspected child pornography to law enforcement. Those files were sent between Jan. 6 and May 29, 2019.

Once authorities identified the man as Miller, they searched his home in July 2019 and confiscated multiple devices. A forensic examination of those devices found videos and images of child pornography on his laptop computer.

Miller told authorities he engaged in similar criminal conduct with children in Nebraska and Wisconsin.