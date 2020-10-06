Springfield man faces charges for child pornography

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Make It Count

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (News-Leader) — A Springfield man has been charged after being accused of using a young girl to make child pornography and sending the images to another person.

According to a criminal complaint, the case against Dennis Murray, 30, was initiated following a tip from Google about a user uploading child porn.

Law enforcement officials say they tracked the account back to Murray, went to his home and recognized the setup as the backdrop for the child porn images.

According to the Springfield News-Leader, Murray allegedly admitted to taking sexually explicit photos of a girl who was younger than 10 and sending the images to a person who he met in an online group for adults with a sexual interest in children.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News
Make It Count

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now