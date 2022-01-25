Springfield man dies in crash Sunday afternoon

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield Police Department has released details of a fatal crash Sunday afternoon.

The crash occurred at 2:55 p.m. on January 23rd at the intersection of Highway 65 and Battlefield Road.

58-year-old Springfield resident John M. Ferguson was traveling south from Battlefield to merge onto Highway 65 when his vehicle went off the road, crossed an embankment to the west, and hit a concrete sound barrier.

Ferguson, the vehicle’s only occupant, later died at the hospital. This crash marks the first traffic fatality in Springfield in 2022.