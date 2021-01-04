Springfield man dies from injuries after being rescued from apartment fire

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield Fire Department has confirmed that a man has died after an apartment fire on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020.

According to a press release, the fire started shortly after 6 a.m. at a building in the 2800 block of E. University Street. When fire crews arrived, they found a fire in an apartment and were able to locate and remove 66-year-old Larry Woodcock.

Woodcock was transported to Mercy’s burn unit; he died from his injuries the next day.

SFD says this was the fourth residential fire fatality, and the seventh fire fatality overall, in Springfield in 2020.

Springfield Fire says the cause of the fire is still under investigation.