Springfield man convicted in federal court for illegally possessing a firearm

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- A man was convicted in federal court Tuesday for illegally possessing a firearm.

38-year-old Roy L. Norey was found guilty of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

According to a press release from Timothy Garrison, evidence shown during the trial indicated that Norey owned an AA Arms 9mm semi-automatic pistol and ammunition in January of 2019.

Norey has previous felony convictions for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number.

Springfield Police searched Norey’s apartment and found the loaded pistol in the top drawer of a nightstand and a shoebox on his bed that contained both .38 and .40-caliber ammunition. Officers also found a digital scale and baggies, consistent with drug trafficking, and $16,000, the release states.

During the search, Norey was driving a car on W. Battlefield and was stopped by SPD for not having a valid driver’s license.

“Under federal statutes, Norey is subject to a sentence of up to 10 years in federal prison without parole. The maximum statutory sentence is prescribed by Congress and is provided here for informational purposes, as the sentencing of the defendant will be determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the United States Probation Office,” the release states.