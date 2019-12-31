Springfield man charged with arson

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield man is facing a charge of first-degree arson.

He’s accused of setting a porch on fire at a home on Fort Avenue earlier this month.

The news-leader reports that 24-year-old Eric Boyce was allegedly denied a place to stay by the residents.

Shortly after, Boyce is accused of starting the fire and cutting a garden hose to make it more difficult for the residents to extinguish the flames.

The people inside did get out of the home, but one of them suffered second-degree burns while trying to put out the fire.

Boyce is also suspected of starting a second fire at the home back in July.