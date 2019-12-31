Springfield man charged with arson

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield man is facing a charge of first-degree arson.

He’s accused of setting a porch on fire at a home on Fort Avenue earlier this month.

The news-leader reports that 24-year-old Eric Boyce was allegedly denied a place to stay by the residents.

Shortly after, Boyce is accused of starting the fire and cutting a garden hose to make it more difficult for the residents to extinguish the flames.

The people inside did get out of the home, but one of them suffered second-degree burns while trying to put out the fire.

Boyce is also suspected of starting a second fire at the home back in July.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Show Me Politics Podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Remarkable Women Vietti

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Trending Stories