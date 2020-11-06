Springfield man charged in three separate vehicle theft cases, one involving a child

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- A man has been charged after three separate car theft instances, with one involving a child.

27-year-old William Sypolt has been charged with:

First-degree endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk

Stealing- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft

Two counts of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle

According to a Probable Cause Statement from the Springfield Police Department, below is what happened during each case, starting with the one involving a child.

Wednesday, November 4th

According to court records, around 6 p.m., a Springfield Police officer responded to a home on W. Chestnut Street for a call that an unknown subject, later identified as Sypolt, stole the caller’s car from her driveway. The caller told police her 3-year-old son was in the car at the time of the theft.

She told authorities on scene that she was preparing to leave her home, placed her son in his car seat, started the car and went back to get her 2-week-old son. Court records say the mother heard her engine rev and saw her car driving away at a high speed.

Officers were able to track the car due to a tracking app on her phone that she left in the car. Officers tracked the car to Fairvue Studios, nearly three and a half miles away. Officers arrived at the apartment complex and found the stolen car with the child still inside unharmed, but Sypolt was not there.

Witnesses told authorities Sypolt went to an apartment at the complex. Court documents say once officers got to the specific apartment number, Sypolt started to walk towards the officer and said, “I don’t know what is going on. This is the only key I have.”

Sypolt was arrested there, and officers contacted the residents of the apartment. They told SPD that Sypolt had walked in and threw the keys on the bed.

“Someone has to get the kid,” Sypolt told the residents.

Court documents say Sypolt first denied it was him, but confessed to his involvement during a later interview. He also told authorities he did not realize the child was in the car until he had gotten to Fairvue Studios.

Thursday, October 8th into Friday, October 9th

Court documents say a Springfield Police officer was responding to a civil matter Thursday night and the subject of that case told the officer to be on the lookout for a stolen Jeep that was driving around the area of Grant and Grand.

The next morning, a few hours later, the officer found the Jeep and noticed it did not have any license plates. The officer went to pull the Jeep over, and the Jeep sped up and drove into the driveway of a vacant home.

Once the Jeep stopped, the driver, later identified as Sypolt, started running away. Sometime later, a different SPD officer spotted Sypolt walking a block or so away from the area and was transported back to the scene.

Sypolt told police that he obtained the vehicle from an acquaintance and further stated, “I kind of had it sort of figured out that it was stolen, and yes, that’s why I ran.”

Tuesday, October 13th into Wednesday, October 14th

A man called SPD to report a theft of his vehicle early that morning from his driveway. Court documents say a couple of hours earlier, the man was getting text notifications that fraudulent charges had been made on his debit card.

“(The man) knew he had left his wallet containing that credit card and a number of other ID’s, credit, and debit cards belonging to himself and his wife. He had also left a keychain containing a key to the unlocked vehicle inside of it. When he went outside to check on the vehicle, he determined it had been stolen,” court documents state.

He told police the fraudulent charges were made at seven locations around town:

Two Sonic restaurants

Two McDonald’s restaurants

A Redbox kiosk

Two Kum&Go locations

The next day, an SPD officer heard a car squeal its tires and noticed it matched the stolen car’s description. The officer followed the car to Fairvue Studios and determined it was stolen. The officer arrested Sypolt.

“Sypolt again claimed he obtained the Toyota from an acquaintance, but I was unable to locate or contact that subject,” the PC statement says.